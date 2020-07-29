ENG vs PAK | England name an unchanged 14-man squad for first Test

Joe Root will continue to captain the side as James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood have retained their places in the squad. On the other hand, after playing in the first Test, the 34-year-old Joe Denly has been frozen out of the squad with Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley retaining their places in the squad following impressive displays during the second and third Test against the Windies.