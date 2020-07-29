Cannot see Shikhar Dhawan making a Test comeback anytime soon, opines Aakash Chopra

Renowned commentator Aakash Chopra has stated that he cannot envision Shikhar Dhawan making a comeback to the Test side, with the likes of Rohit, Rahul, Shaw and Agarwal all ahead of him in the pecking order. Chopra, instead, has advised Dhawan to concentrate on his white-ball career.

When Shikhar Dhawan blasted a monstrous 187 on Test debut against the Aussies in Mohali back in 2013, fans across the world were certain that India had discovered its next Virender Sehwag and his 115 and 98 versus New Zealand in alien conditions away from home, just months after his debut, proved that he was an elite batsman who belonged to the top level. However, after a bright start, Dhawan’s shortcomings versus pace, bounce and swing slowly but steadily started getting exposed in SENA countries and after finding himself in and out of the side for five years, the dismal tour of England in 2018, where he averaged 20.25, sealed the left-hander’s fate.

Dhawan has since been kept out of the side by the likes of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal, all of who have shown an incredible amount of promise, and according to renowned expert Aakash Chopra, the situation might remain the same for Dhawan, who, he believes, might find it incredibly difficult to make a comeback to the Test side.

"Never say never, he might get a chance. But will he get a chance quickly? I don’t think it can happen right now because there are already several options as openers for Test cricket,” Chopra said in his official YouTube channel, reported Times Now.

"Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul. There are already four options ahead of Dhawan who is in the 5th position. It means that the position of strength which Dhawan had is not there anymore, and that privilege is not there anymore. So Shikhar Dhawan may happen sometime in the future, but not in the near future because the team has started looking ahead."

Chopra, a veteran of 162 first-class games, also suspected that the selectors might have isolated Dhawan from the Test side in order to help him further hone his skills as a white-ball cricketer. Noting that there was little but no opportunity for Dhawan to once again break into the side, the former opener advised the southpaw to instead focus on ODIs and T20Is.

"I think it has not been spoken but they have taken call on his Test career that he is a superb white-ball player, so he should focus on ODIs and T20Is. But in Test cricket, we are investing in other people. Be it Rohit Sharma, or KL Rahul - who should definitely be getting a chance to open in Test cricket very soon. There is Mayank Agarwal who has done well, and of course, Prithvi Shaw. So, I don’t think Shikhar Dhawan is going to get a chance in near future.”

Dhawan’s last Test appearance came against England at The Oval in 2018, where he registered scores of 3 and 1 across two innings.