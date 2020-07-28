Will try my best to move Sunrisers Hyderabad forward to another IPL title, reveals David Warner

David Warner has stated that getting back Sunrisers Hyderabad captaincy is not redemption, rather a big honour to lead the side with grit and integrity. The Aussie has also added that he will put his thinking cap on in order to do his best and lead Hyderabad to their second IPL title this year.

David Warner’s ban from international cricket and the subsequent redemption is a tale for ages, with the Aussie having a rampant campaign for SRH in the 2019 IPL and followed that up with another mind-boggling season in the 2019 World Cup in England. Now ahead of the 2020 season of the IPL, he has the added responsibility of leading the side, something he had done for three seasons prior to his ban. However, Warner stated that he would lead the side with all his gusto.

"(I) don't see it as a redemption tale, I just see it as an honour to captain the Sunrisers in an IPL franchise. I've got a great relationship with the players and the staff and most importantly with the owners, and I've expressed my gratitude and I thank them for that. I'll put my thinking cap on and try my best to move us forward to another IPL title," Warner said, reported Cricbuzz.

"Obviously Kane and Bhuvi (Bhuvaneshwar Kumar) did a fantastic job without me there. And we've got a very, very good foundation there, we've got a great family. The environment the owners have created amongst the players and staff. It's great to be back and leading. Having Kane there adds so much value and knowledge of the way the game is played as well. Similarly, we rebound off each other with our ideas quite well. and obviously playing against him - it helps when you are leading a team. but from where I sit, nothing different. I still considered myself a leader when I was there last year, as I said it doesn't matter if you have a 'c' next to your name or not," said Warner.

Warner had been banned from taking over the Australian captaincy forever in his career thanks to the Newlands scandal but after Ben Stokes’ impressive turnaround in his life, there had been discussion around if Australia were too harsh on Warner in deciding the decision. Warner praised Stokes for his life-changing decisions but stated that he doesn’t regret not captaining out there.

"I think it was good for him to get that opportunity. Obviously, he's a world-class player and he was renamed vice-captain after the six-month suspension when he didn't get to come out here for the Ashes. And that's just the way the ECB handled that decision and credit to him the way he went about that Test match. He scored a lot of runs and took some wickets. It's almost like he had his heart set on going out there and delivering what he does all the time when he puts on the England cricket outfit, to be the best person he can be and play the best cricket he can.

"From my perspective, it's about keep on walking out there and putting my best foot forward. My focus is just on preparing for each game and that's all I can control and worry about. At the end of the day, the decision has been made. It's in the past now and for me it's about playing with the freedom that I normally play with and enjoy my cricket.”