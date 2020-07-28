Twitter reacts to Stuart Broad reaching magical milestone of 500 Test wickets
Today at 4:41 PM
After two long nights of anxious wait, the Nottingham pacer finally joined fellow English pacer, James Anderson, on the unique list of having taken 500 Test wickets after dismissing Kraig Brathwaite. Whilst Anderson had got there with a bowled, Broad trapped Braithwaite plumb in front of his crease.
A magic moment @StuartBroad8! 🦁🦁🦁— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 28, 2020
Scorecard/Videos: https://t.co/pvF724ZqtE#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/pVLazQ57wf
Jimmy Anderson’s 500th Test wicket: Kraigg Brathwaite— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 28, 2020
Stuart Broad’s 500th Test wicket: Kraigg Brathwaite#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/BWRw3gITwn
Congratulations @StuartBroad8 on 500 Test wickets. Always a tough competitor and a very skillful bowler especially in English conditions. #ENGvWI— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) July 28, 2020
7th bowler in the history of the game to take 500 wickets
Test cricket's 500-wickets club:— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) July 28, 2020
Walsh (2001)
Warne (2004)
Muralitharan (2004)
McGrath (2005)
Kumble (2006)
Anderson (2017)
Broad (2020)#EngvWI
Congratulation to Stuart Broad for acheiving 500 test wickets. By Karanians #ENGvWI #Stuartbroad #500wickets #englandcricket #Karanian pic.twitter.com/hHk5SvX5Qd— Raj KARAN (@rajKARAN_) July 28, 2020
Stuart Broad joins James Anderson as the only Englishmen to have taken 500 Test wickets. Incredible achievement. Will we ever see their like again?#ENGvWI— Rick Long ⚔ (@RickRicklong) July 28, 2020
Stuart Broad is the second youngest after Muttiah Muralitharan to reach 500 test wickets— Met. (@AFCMet) July 28, 2020
All that Stuart Broad slander from back in the day has aged horribly.— Siv Breakfast (@sivbreak) July 28, 2020
From being the bowler known for conceding 6 sixes in an over to become a spearhead in test cricket, Stuart Broad's life is nothing but a lesson for all the young cricketers around the globe.— Smrutiraj Biswal (@Smrutiraj007) July 28, 2020
Congratulations for reaching 500-wicket milestone.@StuartBroad8 @ECB_cricket pic.twitter.com/bftbFZ6ZN9
