    Twitter reacts to England winning 'Wisden Trophy' for one last time

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:18 PM

    What a moment and what a series for Stuart Broad! He was dropped for the first Test, expressed his disappointment then came back and stunned everyone with back-to-back sensational performances. Having won the third Test, England have wrapped up the series 2-1 and will take back the Wisden Trophy.

    That was one fantastic throw

    England won by 269 runs

    LoL

    Congratulations to Stuart Broad on 500th Test wicket!

    Like a fine wine

    Brilliant performance by England

    England come out on top in the final series for the Wisden Trophy! 

    This Test match belonged to Stuart Broad

    A fitting end to the Test

