Twitter reacts to England winning 'Wisden Trophy' for one last time

Today at 8:18 PM
What a moment and what a series for Stuart Broad! He was dropped for the first Test, expressed his disappointment then came back and stunned everyone with back-to-back sensational performances. Having won the third Test, England have wrapped up the series 2-1 and will take back the Wisden Trophy.
That was one fantastic throw
DIRECT HIT!! Brilliant @DomBess99! 🎯— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 28, 2020
Scorecard/Videos: https://t.co/pvF724ZqtE#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/VQkGVxE1jS
England won by 269 runs
SERIES WIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Good comeback after that embarrassing team selection in the 1st Test (the dropping of Stuart Broad). Broad gets 10 in the match. 16 wickets in the 2 matches he played #ENGvWI— Carlton Evans (@Carlton_LFC) July 28, 2020
LoL
jason holder should be declared the man of the match for allowing this english to settle in and destroy them #ENGvWI— F (@falahtah) July 28, 2020
Congratulations to Stuart Broad on 500th Test wicket!
Unreal from Broad this series. What a performance. Nice to see him actually performing with the bat again. #ENGvWI— Ashley Clarke (@AshleyClarkey8) July 28, 2020
Like a fine wine
People may have wondered whether Stuart Broad's career was over when he was dropped for the first game. After his show in the last two games, it seems like he's just getting his second wind! True great! #ENGvWI— Rishad D'souza (@RD_Wisden) July 28, 2020
Brilliant performance by England
Well done @englandcricket !!!! Terrific & Clinical performance to win this series. Also, they had to bounce back from 0-1 to 2-1. Broad & Stokes were the two stand out players for me. #ENGvWI #ENGvsWI— Kartik O (#Stron9er🏆⚫⚪)🔗 (@KOCricket528) July 28, 2020
England come out on top in the final series for the Wisden Trophy!
Great comeback from England but more importantly great to have a Test series to watch. Huge credit to @windiescricket for touring and being very competitive. #ENGvWI— Dominic Booth (@DomBooth19) July 28, 2020
This Test match belonged to Stuart Broad
10 wickets haul for Stuart Broad.— Mr. ASR 🏏 (@cricdrugs) July 28, 2020
Well played man.#ENGvWI
3rd fastest fifty, 10 wicket haul, 500 Test wickets! There cannot be a better script for @StuartBroad8 #ENGvWI— criKvoice (@crikvoice) July 28, 2020
A fitting end to the Test
That's some win by England, considering an entire day was washed out.— Manish Pandey (@_ManishPandey) July 28, 2020
Brilliant performance by Stuart Broad, joining the elite 500 club. It's unlikely we'll see another fast bowler reach there anytime soon, so a big credit to his fitness and adaptability over time.#ENGvWI
