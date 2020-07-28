Technology could be used to disallow runs if non-striker is backing up too far, opines Ravichandran Ashwin

In an attempt to restore a balance between batsmen and bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin has suggested the use of technology to disallow runs if a batter is backing up too far at the non-striker’s end. He also stated that it gives the batting team a slight advantage with the batsmen crossing over.

Since Ravichandran Ashwin ‘mankaded’ Jos Buttler in the IPL encounter between the Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals, the debate over the legality of the decision has sparked the internet’s interest. Whilst several were in support of the off-spinner, there was equally a strong opposition led by some of the top cricketers from around the world.

However, since then, the debate has stalled for a while now. But taking up the matter again, Ashwin has suggested the use of technology to disallow runs if the non-strike is backing up too far. On top of that, the Tamil Nadu spinner stated that it becomes a massive challenge for the bowler if the batsmen cross strike as he could have to go through every procedure again alongside conceding an extra run.

“Just hope that technology will see if a batsmen is backing up before the bowler bowls a ball and disallow the runs of that ball every time the batter does so!! Thus, parity will be restored as far as the front line is concerned,” Ashwin tweeted.

Further, the offie added that if the non-striker backs up more than two feet, it would help the batting team as they might run back for a two due to the extra edge that the got through the early backing up.

Many of you will not be able to see the grave disaparity here, so let me take some time out to clarify to the best of my abilities. If the non striker backs up 2 feet and manages to come back for a 2, he will put the same batsmen on strike for the next ball. — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 28, 2020

Many of you will not be able to see the grave disaparity here, so let me take some time out to clarify to the best of my abilities. If the non striker backs up 2 feet and manages to come back for a 2, he will put the same batsmen on strike for the next ball. — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 28, 2020

Putting the same batsmen on strike might cost me a 4 or a 6 from the next ball and eventually cost me 7 more runs instead of may be a 1 and a dot ball possibility at a different batsmen. The same will mean massively for a batter wanting to get off strike even in a test match. — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 28, 2020

Putting the same batsmen on strike might cost me a 4 or a 6 from the next ball and eventually cost me 7 more runs instead of may be a 1 and a dot ball possibility at a different batsmen. The same will mean massively for a batter wanting to get off strike even in a test match. — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 28, 2020