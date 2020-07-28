Reports | IPL GC to finalise schedule and SOP on August 1

Today at 5:38 PM
The IPL Governing Council will meet on August 1 to finalise the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) along with the schedule for the upcoming season, to be played in the UAE. Apart from Brijesh Patel, Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal will also attend the meeting.
Even though the Emirates Cricket Board have received the official confirmation from the BCCI regarding the base shift, the Indian Government is yet to release the final confirmation which would facilitate the move for the 13th edition. To give clarity of sorts, the BCCI has finalised a Governing Council meeting to be held on August 1 where the SOPs will be discussed.
ESPNCricinfo reported that the Governing Council is likely to discuss the dates, venues, training facilities, the quarantine measures while releasing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that would be necessary for the event. As a matter of fact, the IPL will have a total of 60 matches over 51 days of action and all matches will be played in a bio-secure bubble.
While Patel will helm the meeting, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal will also be the attendees. Ganguly and Shah have finished their six-year tenures as office bearers and are supposed to undergo a three-year cooling-off period as per the BCCI constitution, but a Supreme Court stay has helped them proceed with the role for another few weeks, i.e - August 17.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.