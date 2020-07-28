IPL 2020 | Franchises to take care of travel and medical assistance by themselves

Brijesh Patel has revealed that franchisees will have the responsibility of taking care of travel and medical assistance in the UAE and their doctors will stay in their own bubble. It has also been reported that there will be no change in BCCI's central revenue pool distribution for this season.

Even though Brijesh Patel and Emirates Cricket Board have confirmed that the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will be played in the UAE from September 19 onwards, it has remained unclear regarding the logistical arrangement and who would bear the cost of increased spending. Times of India recently reported that there had been conflicts between the board and the franchises regarding the revenue sharing but Brijesh Patel decided to clear the air with respect to the arrangements.

"In all these years of IPL, the responsibility of accommodation, hospitality, travel etc - during the IPL - has been of the team owners. Nothing is going to change this year. The only change will be in the SOPs with regards to COVID," IPL GC chairman Brijesh Patel said.

“Strict protocols being put in place. Each franchise will create its own bubble in which the team will only be interacting with the limited number of people in their ecosystem or allotted to them by BCCI. A similar bubble will be created for BCCI and the IMG staff, broadcasters etc. Nobody will be allowed to interact with individuals outside their bubble except through pre-appointed coordinators.

“Franchises will arrange for their own medical teams and the BCCI will arrange a central medical team. Once players & support staff land in UAE, the onus of testing will be on the franchises, who will, in turn, coordinate with BCCI's medical team on a 24x7 basis. Each franchise's medical team will stay with their respective teams within the security bubble.”

Recently a few franchises have asked the BCCI if they can be compensated for the lack of gate receipts, but that has now been quashed, with the board citing that if there would’ve been no IPL this year, the franchises wouldn’t have asked that.

“Since all 60 matches of IPL are being played in 51 days, there will be no change in the distribution of BCCI's central revenue pool. If the IPL wouldn't have happened, franchises wouldn't be looking at any income. Letting go of gate money, the board says, is "pittance".If the IPL wouldn't have happened, franchises wouldn't be looking at any income. Letting go of gate money, the board says, is a pittance,” ToI reported their source as saying.

“Franchises will have to figure their own travel arrangements and accommodation in UAE. BCCI will coordinate with UAE authorities to ensure "discounted hotel rates" and share it with the franchises. It will then be the franchise's discretion to settle for options provided by BCCI or make their own arrangements. Franchises will fly their players to UAE and back, as is the case during IPL in India every year.”