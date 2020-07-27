 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to rain keeping England stranded in their bid to regain Wisden Trophy

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:04 PM

    The inevitable has happened. Day four of the third Test between England and West Indies has been abandoned due to rain. England will have to wait to get their win and Stuart Broad too, have to wait for one more day to claim his 500th Test scalp. Cricket Fans on Twitter reacted on the same.

    Day four abandoned

    Hahahahahaaaa

    Can't wait to see Broad's 500th career wicket

    Let's hope for some cricket tomorrow

    Luckiest day for Windies

    The ghastly weather forecast was actually right

    That's easy

    Stuck at 499

