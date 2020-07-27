Twitter reacts to rain keeping England stranded in their bid to regain Wisden Trophy
The inevitable has happened. Day four of the third Test between England and West Indies has been abandoned due to rain. England will have to wait to get their win and Stuart Broad too, have to wait for one more day to claim his 500th Test scalp. Cricket Fans on Twitter reacted on the same.
Day four abandoned
So eventually day 4 is abandoned. Tomorrow we will get play but can expect some rain interruption. Same was expected for day 2 & 3 but it was full day of play. #ENGvWI— Vishal Sahani (@Vishalsahani18) July 27, 2020
Hahahahahaaaa
If Cornwall bats for half an hour, we won't need rollers for next innings. #ENGvWIN #ENGvsWI— M K ROOMI (@roomimk) July 27, 2020
Can't wait to see Broad's 500th career wicket
Rain saved the day for West Indies. Looking forward to Stuart Broad's 500 tomorrow #ENGvsWI— Abhishek Sharma (@abhivics1) July 27, 2020
Let's hope for some cricket tomorrow
Play has been abandoned for the day at Old Trafford.— Ram Robert Rahim (@itsme_rrr9438) July 27, 2020
Somewhere Nature/God is helping @windiescricket!!
50% rain expected tomorrow also, but considering the form of #Anderson #Broad #Archer even if England gets 30 overs they will be able to pick the remaining 8 wickets.#ENGvWI
#ENGvWI come on @englandcricket victory will come tomorrow bring it on.— Nathan Roe (@poolking92) July 27, 2020
Luckiest day for Windies
STUMPS! No play possible on Day 4 due to rain. WI now have a CHANCE to draw this Test, let's see if they can #ENGvWI— ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) July 27, 2020
The ghastly weather forecast was actually right
Man of series should be given to RAIN,else it would have a boring series#ENGvWI— ChokersFC (@Shristiiiiiiiii) July 27, 2020
That's easy
Play abandoned today but i still firmly believe wi will be done before tea tomorrow #ENGvWI— Sarthak bhatt (@Sarthakbhatt2) July 27, 2020
England need 8 wickets on day 5 to win.— Lachlan Steele (@Lachy_Steele) July 27, 2020
That’s easy. #ENGvWI
Stuck at 499
And so the inevitable is confirmed. Play Abandoned. I guess we’ll have to wait to see @StuartBroad8’s 500th wicket and a series win for England. #ENGvWI #England #WestIndies #cricket #sport— TheCricketMen (@thecricketmen) July 27, 2020
