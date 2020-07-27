Test Championship postponement depends on the number of series rescheduled, reveals Geoff Allardice

ICC GM (Cricket Operations) Geoff Allardice has admitted that whether or not the ICC postpones the World Test Championship, depends on the number of rescheduled series. Allardice has also confirmed that the ICC has no official role to play in organising bi-lateral series of any kind.

Ever since the pandemic struck, around the time of India’s tour of New Zealand, cricket had come to a screeching halt with ECB finally managing to get the permission to play out their summer in the bio-secure facility of Southampton and Old Trafford. The series against Windies is on the verge of being completed while Ireland and Pakistan have already set up their base to partake in the next part of the summer.

However, the lack of the same facility in the other parts of the world meant the Test Championship has been on a slow-moving road, but ICC General Manager Geoff Allardice revealed that the rescheduling depends on the boards more than the ICC.

"We are currently in discussion with members on what their plans are around rescheduling their series. Obviously their teams have re-scheduled them (their engagements) as quickly as possible. Depending on how many of them (postponed series) could be re-scheduled within the available time will give us the most appropriate timing for the final. But at this stage the final is scheduled for June 2021," Allardice said during an interaction with news agencies, reported PTI.

"We are working with the members on that...Countries are now working out on how to resume and when it's best to resume and they are all in their process of looking at calendars. I don't see us taking a greater role in terms of being proactive. ICC plays a role in coordinating competitions, but it has no role in scheduling as it is on members," Allardice added.

While at the international level, the three formats of cricket are approved, the ECB’s The Hundred and the CSA’s 3TC Cricket have been floated around for quite some time now. While the Hundred had to be postponed, the 3TC Cricket went ahead in Centurion as a one-off exhibition event. However, Allardice has stated that the ICC is committed to only three formats as of now.

"Look, the ICC's position is at the moment we have three international formats but members are encouraged to try out new formats. We are focussed on these three formats (Tests, ODis, T20Is). We are aware of what's happening in member countries but it has not come on the ICC radar as yet," the GM added.