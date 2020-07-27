Spectators return to England for first time since Covid-19 pandemic

A friendly between Surrey and Middlesex at The Oval, on Sunday, marked the return of live crowds for the first time since the pandemic outbreak, as a total of 1,000 people were accommodated at the stadium. Fans were spaced by alternate rows in order to adhere to social distancing rules.

In what could turn out to be both a historic and key moment in English sport - and sport, in general - a friendly match between Surrey and Middlesex at The Oval, on Sunday, marked the return of spectators to a cricket stadium for the first time since March, when the Covid-19 pandemic brought an abrupt end to the concept of live audience.

The Oval, home to the Surrey Cricket team and which can hold a total capacity of 25,500 people, oversaw 1,000 people watching the friendly between Surrey and Middlesex and in order to adhere to social distancing rules, the spectators were spaced by alternate rows, while they also observed two-seat gaps per group in two stands.

On top of that, hand sanitizers were placed across the stands for the spectators to keep themselves hygienic, while the players, too, had access to the sanitizers as a bunch of bottles were placed around the boundary ropes.

Surrey chief executive Richard Gould expressed his pleasure over the return of crowds and added that if these trials could succeed, counties ideally should be aiming at having a 60% full stadium which, he believes, is needed for commercial viability.

"To get 1,000 people desperate to come, and more, is great. The sun is shining, cricket is taking place and people look happy,” Surrey chief executive Richard Gould was quoted as saying by BBC.

"We've got about 100 staff in, so it's like a 10 to one ratio. This one is not viable in truth but we hope that if trials could get extended, we can then move to a more viable way.

"People are being really sensible, so if people are being really sensible you can adjust the numbers, so 30% [capacity] is not viable in the long term but it's a start.

"You'd need to be getting north of 60% or 70% for commercial viability. That's not going to happen with cricket this summer, but that would be the number that other sports will be wanting to try and get to."

Meanwhile, Surrey head coach Vikram Solanki also added that the match served its purpose and opined that it was great to finally see people fed some live sporting action after being starved of the same for over four months.

"It was brilliant to see the crowd in - everyone's been starved of cricket this summer [and] it doesn't feel like a summer without it," Surrey head coach Vikram Solanki told BBC Radio London.

"The fact we were able to get out there today in reasonable weather, the cloud threatened for a while, but it was great and it served its purpose."

The 2020 English domestic season will kick start with the Bob Willis Trophy on August 1.