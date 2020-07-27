Reports | Motera stadium to serve as venue for India’s biosecure training camp

With under two months left for the commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Indian players would need to get going and start training, having not trained as a group since the pandemic broke out in March, and it is now believed that the newly-renovated Sardar Patel stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad will serve as the venue for the same. According to News18, newspaper Bangalore Mirror reported that, according to a source in the Gujarat Cricket Association, a total of 26 Indian players and 18 support staff members will train at the newly constructed stadium in Motera in a bio-bubble. It is believed that the BCCI were split in choosing between the Motera stadium and Dharamsala as the biosecure venue to resume training, but went ahead with the Sardar Patel stadium due to its wide range of facilities post renovation.