Pretty ridiculous achievement for Stuart Broad to get 500 Test wickets, states Rory Burns

Heaping praises on the Nottingham pacer, Rory Burns has stated that it would be a pretty ridiculous achievement for Stuart Broad to get 500 Test wickets, with the bowler just one short of the milestone. Burns also added that he was hoping to take the catch that gifts the veteran his 500th wicket.

Since his debut against Sri Lanka in 2007, Stuart Broad has been a pillar of England’s bowling attack alongside James Anderson. The duo have wrecked batting line-ups across the world in the past, with their amazing partnership, and whilst James Anderson has already crossed the 500 Test wicket mark, his bowling partner Broad stands one short of crossing the golden mark.

On the third day of the Third Test, the 34-year-old returned with combined figures of 6/22 to get England closer to winning the Test series against West Indies. If he does cross the barrier, he would be the fourth seamer after Anderson, Glenn McGrath and Courtney Walsh to achieve the 500-wickets mark.

Since returning to the playing XI in the second Test at Manchester, Broad has claimed 14 wickets this series, at an average of 10.50, helping himself closer to the coveted target. English opener and teammate Rory Burns, following the end of third day’s play, admitted that it is a pretty ridiculous achievement for the pacer to get 500 Test wickets.

"It's a pretty ridiculous achievement to get to 500 (Test wickets)," Burns said, reported TOI.

On top of that, Burns also stated that he would be standing at gully, hopeful of getting a catch off the pacer’s bowling. He also credited Broad’s bowling and admitted that every ball the veteran bowls feels like it’s coming towards the fielders.

“I’ll be standing at gully and hopefully I’m going to catch it if he gets a nick. It’s a nice place to be when his tail is up and he’s bowling like this. You feel every ball is going to come to you. We’ll be standing there waiting to catch it.”