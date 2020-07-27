Lanka Premier League to begin on August 28
Today at 9:21 PM
The SLC Executive Committee, following a meeting on Monday, has announced that the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League will be held from August 28 to September 20. A total of 23 matches will be played across four venues while five teams will take part in the tournament.
As Cricket is slowly making a return, there have been some more positive news and this time it is from Sri Lanka. While Caribbean Premier League will start on August 18 and will go on till September 10, SLC Executive Committee, following a meeting, announced that Lanka Premier League will be held from August 28 to September 20, 2020, ending the next day of Indian Premier League's inauguration.
The tournament that will happen at four venues will see five teams - named after the cities of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna participate with 70 international players and 10 high-profile coaches. However, teams will not have a base venue and won't even play most of their games in the city they are named for.
ESPNCricinfo reported that the board is hoping to lock down a tournament sponsor by July 30 and to find franchise owners in the weeks after that. However, there has been no tournament director or event coordinator as of now. The matches will be played at the Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.