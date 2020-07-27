England vs West Indies | Predictions for Day 5 of the third Test at Old Trafford

We are into the last day of the three-match Test series between England and West Indies as the series is poised nicely for the last day decider. Windies can hope the rain will save them but a clear weather day in Manchester means England can sleep happily, knowing 2-1 series win not too far away.

Weather report

Well, after the fourth day of the game has been washed out by the pesky English rain, the fifth day seems promising but there will be patchy rain. The cloudy conditions will stay on for the first half of the day after a bout of rain in the afternoon, the evening will be allowing the sides to finish the formalities.

Pitch report

Although the overnight rain might affect the outfield a bit, the fact that Emirates Old Trafford has a bit of better draining facility, we might be in for the same condition as it was on Day 3. The wicket had been flattened so much in the evening session of Day 3 and in all probability, it will continue for the fifth day of the Test.

Key Batsman

West Indies - Jermaine Blackwood

Jermaine Blackwood surely holds the key to the success for the Windies - as he did in the first Test in Southampton. A 1XBet favourite, Blackwood has all the ability to spearhead the batting line-up in the lower middle order and considering the troubling run of form by the Windies top three, John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, and Shai Hope, Blackwood and Shane Dowrich will have a lot of load on their back.

Key Bowler

England - Stuart Broad

Just a wicket shy of 500 Test wickets, Stuart Broad has been terrific in his approach ever since his comeback in the second Test and that was clearly on show in the third Test as well. After a six-wicket burst in the first innings, Broad returned to pick the first and second Windies wicket to take England one step closer to the win. 1XBet feels and we can surely attest to the fact that Broad stands between everything that has a chance to safely negotiate the pace of the match.

As per 1xBet predictions, Stuart Broad will pick another couple of wickets in the ongoing Test to become the second English pacer after James Anderson to reach 500 Test wickets and that seems like a distinct possibility. He had shown the evidence in the last burst and trust on that is imperative.