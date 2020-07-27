ENG vs WI | Day 4 called off after a continuous downpour in Manchester

In what could have been a four-day victory for England in their quest to reclaim the Wisden Trophy, the weather gods played spoilsports pushing a possible result to the fifth day of the third Test. On the other hand, West Indies would be hopeful that their batting performs well on the fifth day.

Brief scores: West Indies 10/2 (Shai Hope 4 and Stuart Broad 2/8) and 197 need 389 runs to beat England 369 and 226/2d As predicted rightly by AccuWeather, the weather once again has played spoilsport at the scenic Emirates Old Trafford washing away day four action of the third Test between West Indies and England. Whilst England were eight wickets away from reclaiming the Wisden Trophy, West Indies needed 389 runs to ensure a similar result. However, rains washed the entirety of the day despite early lunch and tea taken at the venue. The fifth day, however, seems to have a better forecast, with a genuine chance of the match coming to closure but rain is still expected to plague a chunk of action in Manchester. Incidentally, the 34-year-old English pacer Stuart Broad too has to sleep another night in his pursuit of 500 Test wickets in English whites. Kraigg Braithwaite and Shai Hope, on the other hand, have a day's rest going into the crucial fifth day's play at Old Trafford.