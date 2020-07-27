ENG vs IRE | David Willey, Reece Topley return to English squad for Ireland ODIs

Due to the absence of a number of first-choice players, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have recalled the likes of Reece Topley, Sam Billings, Liam Dawson and David Willey into the squad. However, Phil Salt, who scored a 58-ball 100 in the practice match, has been left out from the squad.

England’s three-match ODI series against Ireland will kick-start the ODI Super League which will account for the 2023 World Cup in India. However, the lack of full resources at their disposal due to the ongoing Test series against West Indies meant the likes of Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood will miss out from the squad.

ECB announced that the Eoin Morgan-led side will have the services of Jonny Bairstow, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy and James Vince along with recently-released from the Test squad Joe Denly.

Meanwhile, ECB have also picked Reece Topley for the first time in four years while the selectors also brought Sam Billings and David Willey back into the side. The trio of Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory, and Liam Livingstone, who are yet to make their ODI debuts have been kept in the reserves and will be in the bio-secure bubble at the Ageas Bowl.

"We are developing excellent strength in depth in white-ball cricket. Even though a number of Test players are unavailable, there is great competition for places, as we have seen during the intra-squad matches and the England Lions warm-up match,” James Taylor, the England selector, said, reported Cricbuzz.

"There are a number of players who'll feel unlucky not to have made the final squad and that says a lot about how many players we currently have pushing hard for selection at the highest level. These ODIs against Ireland are an opportunity to continue the exciting evolution of the ODI side, while also looking towards the T20 World Cup in 2021.

"In this challenging season, everyone at England appreciates the hard work and dedication of the county coaches and support staff who have helped these players to get ready for competitive cricket."

England ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey

Reserves: Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingstone