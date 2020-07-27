A lot of similarities in Virat Kohli and Ricky Ponting’s style of captaincy, feels Brett Lee

Brett Lee has stated that he can see a lot of similarities between Virat Kohli and Ricky Ponting’s captaincy style because of the raw aggression the duo show during a game. The former fearsome quick has also added that MS Dhoni still has a lot to offer to Indian cricket and he is not done yet.

Be it going for the win when a draw would have been a more human option, be it backing the pacers or standing tall against some of the fearsome pace bowlers single-handedly, the legacy of Virat Kohli has a lot of uncanny similarities with Ricky Ponting, who took over from Steve Waugh in 2004, became one of the most successful captains of all-time. Lee, who has seen Kohli closely lately while playing many matches under Ponting, feels that the duo has the ability to strike the perfect balance between aggression and being laidback.

“Everyone's got different styles of captaincy. If you see Ricky Ponting and Virat Kohli, you could say there are some similarities between their captaincy styles. They've got that raw aggression, but it's not necessarily over the top. There have been times where every captain's gone over the top from every nation. But I've enjoyed watching Kohli's captaincy. Because real passion comes through. He wants to do really well for the team,” Lee told Timesofindia.com.

“Apart from his (Kohli) captaincy, he does well with the bat personally. He is the same as Ricky Ponting. He had that real powerful aggression but not too much. There's a nice balance, I think. They are pretty similar when it comes to captaincy. And also, they've got a great ability to read the players. So, you think about Ponting the way he had set the fields, very attacking fields, I see the same In Kohli. Kohli is happy to attack,” he added.

MS Dhoni last played for India in July last year during India’s semi-final against New Zealand. Although he hasn’t announced anything officially yet, there is a high probability that he won’t be a part of the Indian team anymore, with him slated to turn up for Chennai Super Kings next in September. However, Lee feels that Dhoni has a lot to offer to Indian cricket and he is not done yet.

“I think there is definitely more to see of MS Dhoni. He still has so much to offer. He's that cool character, he could be a captain again, he's the guy that can be a great vice-captain. He doesn't even need a captain. He's just a great leader amongst the team. And everyone that knows Dhoni knows that he's a wonderful guy, such a generous person. I would say Dhoni is a fierce competitor. So, I think that we definitely haven't seen the end of MS Dhoni, he still got more to offer," Lee signed off.