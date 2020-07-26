Would want to see Ganguly carry on as BCCI president till 2023 World Cup, comments Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar has commented that he would love to see Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah carry on in their posts as BCCI’s president and secretary till the 2023 World Cup in the country. Gavaskar opined that the former Indian skipper has the ability to transform the BCCI administration completely.

Sourav Ganguly was appointed as BCCI’s president last October, with his reign coming close after nine months due to the existing cooling-off period clause in BCCI’s new constitution. Ganguly and Jay Shah have already served their six-year period, which makes it mandatory for them to step down from their respective roles on Sunday.

However, the Supreme court has not yet made a decision regarding overturning the petition filed to allow the duo to continue in their respective roles beyond the six-year mark. Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar opined that he would love to see the former Indian skipper and co carry on till the end of 2023 World Cup.

“Personally, I would love to see Sourav and his team carry on till the end of the 2023 World Cup in India but let’s see what the court decides. Just like Sourav lifted the Indian team after the early murky times and restored the faith of the Indian cricket lovers, so also he and his team look capable of doing that with the BCCI administration,” Gavaskar wrote on his column for Mid-Day on Sunday.

Talking about the postponement of the decision, he added that he would love to see the apex court give the decision in favour of Ganguly. Since the southpaw took over the reign, there have been plenty of changes in Indian cricket, including the country’s first day-night Test against Bangladesh earlier last year. Following that, there has also been a significant improvement in the matters of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

“The Supreme Court of India’s decision to postpone the hearing of several applications by the BCCI and some of its affiliates has also left Indian cricket in limbo. Sure, there are many more important cases than cricket before the highest court in the land but Indian cricket lovers are anxiously awaiting the decision,” he added.