    Twitter reacts to Chris Woakes' second-career no-ball denying Ollie Pope's sensational catch

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:57 PM

    After 1006 overs in Test cricket, Chris Woakes' second career no-ball denied Ollie Pope’s sensational catch and gave a reprieve to Windies skipper Jason Holder. Pope’s sensational grab at short mid-wicket became second-best after the Birmingham all-rounder’s overstepping.

    West Indies began the third day of the deciding Test with a positive flow, as they scored two boundaries early on in the innings. The duo of Shane Dowrich and Jason Holder continued their excellent partnership in the middle of the pitch, avoiding the follow-on for the visitors in pursuit of England’s first-innings total of 369. 

    However, in the 55th over, things started looking differently when Chris Woakes steamed into bowl to the Windies skipper. Holder, who was batting on 38, knocked one straight in the air towards the mid-wicket for a single only to find a leaping effort from Ollie Pope. The 22-year-old Pope lept in the most goalkeeper-esque of fashions to send the all-rounder back to the hut, giving England a well-deserved break in the innings. 

    The most trusted of England bowlers, when it comes to being behind the line, Woakes was caught on the wrong side of the line. The Birmingham all-rounder overstepped only for the second time in his Test career to give a reprieve to Holder, who continued to bat alongside Dowrich to save the Test for the visitors in their pursuit to retain the ‘Wisden Trophy’ for the last time.

    What a stunning catch

    But wait, it was a no-ball

    Big reprieve for Holder

    Oh Woakes

    A huge let off for Holder

    Absolutely

