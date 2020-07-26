Sourav Ganguly can make the switch to ICC Chairman, believes Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara has put his support behind Sourav Ganguly to be picked as the next ICC Chairman stating that the Indian has a very astute cricket brain. The former Sri Lankan skipper also pointed to all the positions that Ganguly has held in his career as evidence for his support.

Sourav Ganguly has been a well known figure in world cricket for almost half a century now. After playing a huge part in India’s resurgence as a powerhouse in cricket, he entered the administrative role by taking up the role of President at the Cricket Association of Bengal. It wasn’t long before the BCCI came calling and the former skipper was unanimously selected as the President of the Indian board.

With Shashank Manohar stepping down as the Chairman of the ICC, many have recommended Ganguly as his replacement. The newest member on this list is former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara who has claimed that the Indian has cricket’s “best interests at heart ” which makes him a great candidate for the job.

“I think Sourav definitely can make that change. Quite a big fan of Dada not just because of his stature as a cricketer but I think he has a very astute cricket brain. He has the best interests of the game at heart and that should not change just because you are the BCCI president or the ECB or SLC or any other cricket board when you are at the ICC,” Sangakkara said, reported India Today.

“Your mindset should be truly international and not just constrained by partisanship in terms of where I come from -- am I Indian, Sri Lankan or Australia or English but really understand ‘yes I am a cricketer and what I am doing is what is best for all cricketing countries.”

“Most importantly, the foundation of this game is children, fans, and spectators around the world. I think Sourav can do that very, very well. I have seen his work even before he took over as the BCCI president, even before administration and coaching, and how he has built relationships with players around the world, his standing in the MCC cricket committee. I have no doubt that Sourav will be a very, very suitable candidate to do just that.”