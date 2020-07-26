Sad that Indian women's tri-series visit to England is cancelled, feels Alyssa Healy

Today at 7:50 PM
Australia Women’s wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy has stated that the cancellation of India’s tour of England for the tri-series is baffling, especially considering the World Cup next year. For the Indian team, there has been no selection panel since January this year and one is yet to be elected.
The BCCI cancelled Indian women’s tour of England amid the pandemic even though they have kept the decks cleared for the IPL. The Women’s T20 Challenge is almost a no-no this year which has put the team’s fortune in danger ahead of the 2020 World Cup in New Zealand. While there has been a growing discontent around the country, Alyssa Healy, whose freak innings, took the game away from the Indians in the Women’s T20 World Cup final, shared her displeasure.
The reply came after Sydney-based cricket journalist Rick Eyre wrote on Twitter, “Why is it harder to send the Indian national women’s team to England than it is to send the entire IPL to the UAE?” In reply to that, Healy wrote, “Would be sad to see it not happen especially with the hope of a WC (World Cup) early next year.”
Currently, the Indian women’s team has no selection panel, with the five-member panel, led by Hemlata Kala, finished its term on January 24 after the final of the quadrangular series featuring India A, India B, Thailand and Bangladesh in Patna.
