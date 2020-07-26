Sad that Indian women's tri-series visit to England is cancelled, feels Alyssa Healy

The BCCI cancelled Indian women’s tour of England amid the pandemic even though they have kept the decks cleared for the IPL. The Women’s T20 Challenge is almost a no-no this year which has put the team’s fortune in danger ahead of the 2020 World Cup in New Zealand. While there has been a growing discontent around the country, Alyssa Healy, whose freak innings, took the game away from the Indians in the Women’s T20 World Cup final, shared her displeasure.