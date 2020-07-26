Reports | England-Australia limited over series dates announced

Today at 11:49 AM
A report in the Daily Mail has revealed that rivals England and Australia will engage in the limited over series, ODI and T20I, in September. The report also added that once the series is concluded, players from both sides will make their way to the UAE to take part in the Indian Premier League.
With cricket finally back thanks to the Bio-secure bubble that has allowed England and West Indies to play out a three match Test series, other boards have started taking the initiative as well. After the BCCI announced its dates for the delayed 2020 edition of the IPL, England and Australia have reportedly decided to hold their limited over series before the cash rich tournament.
The Daily Mail has reported that England will host Australia for a three match ODI series after a T20I one of the same duration. While all three of the T20I matches will take place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on September 4, 6, and 8, the ODI ones will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester on the 11th, 13th and 16th. With the new dates in place, the players will then be allowed to travel straight to the UAE, the country that the BCCI announced as their venue for IPL 2020.
The report also went ahead and added that the visitors from Down Under have already finalized their 26-man squad. However, a formal announcement will be made once the Australian Government clears the same. The series would mean that England would have conducted their entire home summer schedule, despite the Coronavirus break, which would have saved them from suffering losses amounting to a reported £260million from broadcasting alone.
