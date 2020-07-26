Reports | England-Australia limited over series dates announced

The Daily Mail has reported that England will host Australia for a three match ODI series after a T20I one of the same duration. While all three of the T20I matches will take place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on September 4, 6, and 8, the ODI ones will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester on the 11th, 13th and 16th. With the new dates in place, the players will then be allowed to travel straight to the UAE, the country that the BCCI announced as their venue for IPL 2020.