Not easy to find same kind of rhythm after a long break, admits Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj has claimed that he is working on his strengths in the wake of the IPL but admitted that it is not easy finding the same rhythm after a long enforced break. Siraj has also added that his stint with RCB has been a great learning curve and he wants to live up to the dream.

The long enforced lockdown had worked against the very basic idea of keeping the body and mind fresh because after a point in time it started to take a toll on every professional cricketer. Although the BCCI has kept at least 15 days of free time for every player to tune in for the IPL extravaganza in the Emirates, Mohammed Siraj feels they might need more than that to be fully in the league.

“I’m working a lot on my strengths - the yorkers and the back-of-a-length deliveries. I am putting in a lot of effort and it is never easy during such a long break to find the same kind of rhythm which you can afford when everything is normal,” Siraj told Sportstar.

“The biggest challenge for me was to be mentally fresh during the four-month-long COVID-19 break. It has been really so frustrating that we cannot even go out confidently because of the virus threat. So, I was just keeping myself busy doing every small thing at home,” Siraj added.

Siraj, who represents Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, has been at the receiving end of many criticisms for not being able to live up to the expectations but he feels playing under Virat Kohli has been a great learning curve for him.

“Well, it has been a privilege to play for RCB led by Virat Bhai (Kohli). It has been such a huge learning curve. Definitely, feel that another good season with the team in this IPL should help my cause a long way. Essentially, my target is to be good in both formats - white and red-ball cricket. I still believe Test cricket is the best and most challenging. So, I am keen to be part of the Indian Test team and want to back my claim with the desired performances,” he said.

“Definitely, not playing competitive cricket before the IPL is a different kind of challenge. But I hope to live up to the expectations as there will definitely be a preparatory camp before the event begins,” he concluded.