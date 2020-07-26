MS Dhoni should play for India if we can still win games, believes Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has asserted that MS Dhoni should continue representing the country at the international level if the latter can still win games playing down the order. Gambhir also called the upcoming season of the IPL ‘the biggest’ one in the history of the cash-rich tournament.

Since India were knocked out of the 2019 World Cup over a year ago, a major question amongst fans has been regarding the future of MS Dhoni. A veteran of 350 ODIs, Dhoni has been an integral part of the Indian middle order for more than a decade and has led India to international glory thanks to his skill with the willow and captaincy. However, with the former skipper turning 39 earlier this month, the question of his cricket mortality was raised again and this time Gambhir has provided his two cents on it as well.

"Age is just a number, I think if you are in a very good form, if you are hitting the ball really well,” Gambhir said while appearing on a Star Sports show, reported PTI.

"MS Dhoni, if he is hitting the ball really well, if he is very good form, if he is enjoying the game and if he thinks that he can still win the game for the country at that number – especially at six and seven."

But Gambhir did not stop there. He went onto claim that no one could force Dhoni into retirement as long as the latter has no problems with fitness and form.

"If he is in great fitness and form, he should continue playing because no one can actually force anyone to retire," Gambhir added.

"A lot of experts can put a lot of pressure on people like MS Dhoni because of their age and stuff but again it's an individual decision, when you started playing cricket it was your individual decision."

With the Coronavirus impacting the world the sport massively, cricket in India, especially the IPL, took a major hit with India going into lockdown a week before the tournament was scheduled to start. However, with the ICC postponing the T20 World Cup, the BCCI decided to use the slot for the mega event. Calling it the biggest IPL till date, Gambhir explained that the tournament, which will be played in UAE, will help “change the mood of the nation”.

"It does not matter where it goes but if it goes to UAE, it's a great venue to play cricket in any format and plus most importantly I think it's going to change the mood of the nation as well,” Gambhir predicted.

"It's not about which franchise wins or which player scores runs or which guy takes wicket, it's simply changing the mood of the nation. So this IPL probably will be bigger than the rest of the IPLs because I think this is for the nation."