IPL 2020 | Brad Hogg names Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore as favorites

Brad Hogg has called Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore has his favorites to lift the IPL trophy this year in the United Arab Emirates. The leggie also went ahead and named Hardik Pandya has his favorite to be the man of the tournament for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Having played in the IPL for four seasons, and in other T20 leagues across the globe, Brad Hogg has a good understanding of the standard that is expected in T20 franchise cricket. The Aussie was great addition for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2015 and played his part to perfection as a backup to Sunil Narine. Since then he has gone into punditry providing an insight into the game. While doing a vlog on his youtube channel called Hogg’s Vlog, the leg spinner named the defending champions as his favorites for the title again.

“Well, Mumbai Indians look like they are going to be champions again. They are one of my top two teams going into this year’s IPL in UAE this year,” Hogg said.

“The reason for this is that they have got a good top four, they also have good all rounders and their bowling attack is stable led by two geniuses with the new ball, and in death overs - Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga.”

While it came as no surprise to see Hogg pick MI as the favorites, his second pick definitely raised some eyebrows. The Aussie picked perennial strugglers Royal Challengers Bangalore as the second team who he could see win the title this year. Hogg substantiated his pick by stating that RCB, who have failed to make the playoffs in the last three editions, have a balanced squad this time around.

“The second team I have got for you is for RCB. Finally, they will have a big chance to take out an IPL. They have always had good stock on paper, but they have never been able to go out and get the job done,” he added.

“Now, with inclusion of Aaron Finch at the top, he will be able to dominate in the powerplay overs, get some quick runs, and relieve the pressure in the middle order off AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli in the middle order.

“Also, their bowling attack looks strong with Dale Steyn and Kane Richardson, and they have a better team balance as compared to the last couple of years. They will have a better strategy going into the tournament.”

But Hogg was not quite done with his predictions claiming the Indian all rounder Hardik Pandya would walk away with the man of the tournament award.

“Also, the allrounder Hardik Pandya. He is looking to get back into cricket after a long time off due to injury. He’s also got a baby on the way as well. I just think those things will give him extra energy and he will become man of the tournament in the UAE,” he explained.