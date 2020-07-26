IPL 2020 | BCCI will have access to all of our facilities, reveals Mubashshir Usmani

“We will propose a few plans to our governments and will seek their approval on what protocols need to be followed to host the entire tournament. As far as fans’ entry is concerned, we would want our Asian diaspora in the UAE and also the Emiratis to come and watch the IPL. They are excited to see such a prestigious event. We will ask the government to allow some flexibility to ensure fans at the venues. The curfew has been lifted in Dubai and even tourists are allowed,” Usmani added.