IPL 2020 | BCCI will have access to all of our facilities, reveals Mubashshir Usmani

Today at 9:10 PM
Emirates Cricket Board General Secretary Mubashshir Usmani has stated that the BCCI will have access to all of the UAE facilities, including the accommodations, during the IPL. Usmani has further added that they will write to the UAE government to seek permission for the IPL in the country.
The United Arab Emirates will host the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League after the BCCI decided to shift base in order to salvage some of the losses incurred due to the pandemic. The Emirates has not been affected as much due to the pandemic - majorly due to the high testing rate and social distancing norms very early - which was one of the major reasons behind the move.
Giving a peek of what can be expected, Emirates Cricket Board General Secretary Mubashshir Usmani stated that the board will extend their full support to the BCCI and the upcoming domestic D10 League, starting from Friday, would help them prepare for the IPL.
“In April, we had written to the BCCI, expressing interest to host the IPL. We will be happy to extend all help for the tournament. We are yet to hear from the BCCI officially. We have heard the statements by Brijesh Patel (IPL Governing Council chairman) in the media and we welcome it. At the ECB, we are ready to support the BCCI. Once we officially hear from them, we will actively get into the preparation process, seeking necessary government approvals,” Usmani told Sportstar.
Given the airports are now open and the Emirates have also started restaurant and tourist service, the situation seems to be pretty perfect. So much so that the board is actually planning to bring spectators to the venue for the series.
“We will propose a few plans to our governments and will seek their approval on what protocols need to be followed to host the entire tournament. As far as fans’ entry is concerned, we would want our Asian diaspora in the UAE and also the Emiratis to come and watch the IPL. They are excited to see such a prestigious event. We will ask the government to allow some flexibility to ensure fans at the venues. The curfew has been lifted in Dubai and even tourists are allowed,” Usmani added.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.