England vs West Indies | Predictions for Day 4 of the third Test at Old Trafford

If the weather god allows things to happen the way it has for three days now, England will secure a rather comfortable victory in the third Test in Old Trafford and thus regain the Wisden Trophy. The third-day honours should be given to the English top-order for being relentless in their approach.

Weather report

English weather is more volatile than some politicians around the world and don’t be surprised if you get a full day's play tomorrow. Oh wait, there I am being too optimistic because Accuweather forecasts that there are rains in the morning and then in the evening session of play on Day 4, with afternoon thunderstorms being seriously predicted.

Pitch report

In the evening session of Day 3, the wickets had flattened to such an extent that all English batsmen had pure fun batting out there, so much so that they scored 226 runs in only 58 overs, ensuring a 399-run target for the visitors. Well, depending on the weather conditions, the situation would vary but then again, the condition wouldn’t undergo a massive change for sure.

Key Batsman

West Indies - Jermaine Blackwood

Not only because of what he did in the first Test, but Jermaine Blackwood has all the ability to spearhead the batting line-up in the lower middle order. Considering the troubling run of form by the Windies top three, John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, and Shai Hope, it is imperative most of the load will be on Blackwood and Shane Dowrich but the latter is nursing an injury after a ball hit him on his lips. So Blackwood will have a massive role to play in the entire process.

Key Bowler

England - Stuart Broad

England - Stuart Broad

This is self-explanatory, isn't it? Stuart Broad has been terrific in his approach ever since his comeback and that was clearly on show in the third Test as well. After a six-wicket burst in the first innings, Broad returned to pick the first and second Windies wicket to take England one step closer to the win. It is safe to presume that we are in for another Board celebration spree, looking at the kind of intensity he was at today.

