    Twitter reacts to Stuart Broad’s extravagant celebrations even before umpire’s decision

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:00 PM

    While at the other end Jermaine Blackwood survived an LBW scare with an impressive review, his partner Roston Chase could not emulate the same as Stuart Broad caught him plumb in front. On top of that, the English bowler started his extravagant celebrations even before the decision was made.

    Once again Stuart Broad was involved in the middle of all things at Old Trafford. After his brilliant half-century which brought back his all-rounder days, the tall lanky seamer put on a show early with the ball. In just the second over of the innings, Windies opener Kraigg Brathwaite edged one to first slip as Broad started running away in celebration. However, he had to wait for a while from the other end as James Anderson and Jofra Archer accounted for the other three wickets. 

    After Blackwood survived an LBW scare, his partner Roston Chase wanted to emulate the same when he was trapped in front of his stumps by Stuart Broad. Broad’s in-swinger caught the right-hander wanting on his backfoot and even before the pacer turned back to appeal, he wheeled off in celebration even before the umpire deemed the right-hander out. 

    Whilst we have seen celebrappeal from Broad earlier against Ireland, this was pure celebration even before appeal from the same man. Chase contemplated for a review before he realised that he was caught right in front of his wickets in a plumb decision. However, after a brief while, Broad realised what he missed out on and pulled off a rather hilarious appeal with the umpire deeming him out correctly.

    Oh, that celebration!

    How could you hate something like this

    Absolutely

