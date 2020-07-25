Twitter reacts to Stuart Broad’s extravagant celebrations even before umpire’s decision

Today at 10:00 PM
While at the other end Jermaine Blackwood survived an LBW scare with an impressive review, his partner Roston Chase could not emulate the same as Stuart Broad caught him plumb in front. On top of that, the English bowler started his extravagant celebrations even before the decision was made.
Once again Stuart Broad was involved in the middle of all things at Old Trafford. After his brilliant half-century which brought back his all-rounder days, the tall lanky seamer put on a show early with the ball. In just the second over of the innings, Windies opener Kraigg Brathwaite edged one to first slip as Broad started running away in celebration. However, he had to wait for a while from the other end as James Anderson and Jofra Archer accounted for the other three wickets.
After Blackwood survived an LBW scare, his partner Roston Chase wanted to emulate the same when he was trapped in front of his stumps by Stuart Broad. Broad’s in-swinger caught the right-hander wanting on his backfoot and even before the pacer turned back to appeal, he wheeled off in celebration even before the umpire deemed the right-hander out.
Whilst we have seen celebrappeal from Broad earlier against Ireland, this was pure celebration even before appeal from the same man. Chase contemplated for a review before he realised that he was caught right in front of his wickets in a plumb decision. However, after a brief while, Broad realised what he missed out on and pulled off a rather hilarious appeal with the umpire deeming him out correctly.
Oh, that celebration!
July 25, 2020
Broad had actually finished his celebration before the umpire gave that - what a man— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) July 25, 2020
How could you hate something like this
Anybody else hate Stuart Broad celebrating before the decision is given? #ENGvWI— Ash Hague (@Ash_Attack1979) July 25, 2020
Stuart Broad. Lord and king of the celebrappeal. The absolute mad man #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/cxXOjD2IEv— Ethan (@ethanmeldrum_) July 25, 2020
Absolutely
Going to be a dark dark day when Stuart Broad retires.— Josh Doyle (@Josh718) July 25, 2020
That was the greatest celebrappeal there has ever been.
Gotta love it when bowlers start celebrating as a precursor to an LBW appeal. #StuartBroad— Krishna Charan (@pun_laden) July 25, 2020
I absolutely hate that from Stuart Broad just have the good grace to appeal you prat! 🙄 #ENGvWI— Kevin Adams (@AshesVictory) July 25, 2020
