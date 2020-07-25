Twitter reacts to Stuart Broad’s extravagant celebrations even before umpire’s decision

Once again Stuart Broad was involved in the middle of all things at Old Trafford. After his brilliant half-century which brought back his all-rounder days, the tall lanky seamer put on a show early with the ball. In just the second over of the innings, Windies opener Kraigg Brathwaite edged one to first slip as Broad started running away in celebration. However, he had to wait for a while from the other end as James Anderson and Jofra Archer accounted for the other three wickets.