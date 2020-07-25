Twitter reacts to Stuart Broad scoring England’s fastest fifty since 2000

Today at 5:56 PM
Since the turn of his era in 2000, none of the English batsmen have managed to score a faster fifty than Stuart Broad’s attempts in the ongoing Test against West Indies, where he reached the landmark off 33 balls. On top of that, it also significantly boosted his batting average to 52 this year.
What an entertaining knock
Brilliant Broady!! 🔥pic.twitter.com/W4kzo1MrLU— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) July 25, 2020
2020 is getting weirder everyday
Stuart Broad's Test batting averages by year:— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) July 25, 2020
2016: 8.52
2017: 15.33
2018: 8.41
2019: 7.83
2020: 52.00
Strange times. pic.twitter.com/iKqxKGUHOh
It changed the course of the game completely
#ENGvsWI was looking like a cracker contest an hour ago - until stuart broad intervened. With the bat. Disturbed the balance and the mood completely. Damned good cricketer.— ron reed (@reedrw) July 25, 2020
Not sure what stuff he's on
Is Stuart Broad on crack— Billy (@sufcBilly) July 25, 2020
Well played Stuart Broad - amazing knock 👏🏼 Could be vital in the context of the match. #ENGvWI— Adam Staniforth (@adam_staniforth) July 25, 2020
Brilliantly innings
Massive, MASSIVE 62 for Stuart Broad. Puts us back in the lead I reckon. What a man. #ENGvWI— Dre Harrison (@Harrison101HD) July 25, 2020
That is actually strange
You know something ain't right about 2020 when Stuart Broad is averaging 52— n (@paceandbounce_) July 25, 2020
Give him an IPL contract
Stuart “Chris Gayle” Broad— B² (@notoliverbutler) July 25, 2020
This was Broad's 2nd fifty at no 10 in tests. Total 7 batsman have scored 2 50s at this position.— Prithvi (@The_BeardMan_) July 25, 2020
Michael Holding and Ish Sodhi also have achieved this. #ENGvWI
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Stuart Broad
- England Vs West Indies
- West Indies Vs England
- England Cricket Team
- West Indies Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.