    Twitter reacts to Stuart Broad scoring England’s fastest fifty since 2000

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:56 PM

    Since the turn of his era in 2000, none of the English batsmen have managed to score a faster fifty than Stuart Broad’s attempts in the ongoing Test against West Indies, where he reached the landmark off 33 balls. On top of that, it also significantly boosted his batting average to 52 this year.

    What an entertaining knock

    2020 is getting weirder everyday

    It changed the course of the game completely

    Not sure what stuff he's on

    Brilliantly innings

    That is actually strange

    Give him an IPL contract

