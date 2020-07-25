Twitter reacts to Jermaine Blackwood's genius confident review saving him against Anderson

Once again, a booming in-swinger was in play as Blackwood failed to get his bat on the ball, thudding against his pad on the leg-side. A loud appeal from the English camp followed by an attempt to get a cheeky single from the Windies batsman. Whilst it looked like the right decision, the Jamaican opted for a review instantly in a rather confident manner. The entire English camp and the commentators were more or less convinced that it was dead plumb but Blackwood had other ideas.