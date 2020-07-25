Twitter reacts to Jermaine Blackwood's genius confident review saving him against Anderson

Today at 9:39 PM
West Indies’ Southampton hero Jermain Blackwood was immediately given out after he was struck on the pads by James Anderson’s booming late in-swinger. However, as it turned out, once a hero always a hero as Blackwood’s genius and confident review made the third-umpire overturn the decision.
At 59/4, Jermaine Blackwood was the final straw from England capturing a huge first-innings lead in Manchester. As usual, the right-hander started with his trademark leaves alongside a solid front-foot punch. However, on the other end, there was a dangerous James Anderson, who was bowling from his own end with a gentle pace and maximum precision. Just before Blackwood walked in to bat, Anderson caused havoc in Windies’ batting lineup with the wickets of Shai Hope and Shamarh Brooks in the span of two overs.
Once again, a booming in-swinger was in play as Blackwood failed to get his bat on the ball, thudding against his pad on the leg-side. A loud appeal from the English camp followed by an attempt to get a cheeky single from the Windies batsman. Whilst it looked like the right decision, the Jamaican opted for a review instantly in a rather confident manner. The entire English camp and the commentators were more or less convinced that it was dead plumb but Blackwood had other ideas.
Instantly, he challenged Michael Gough, who is one of the best umpires around the world and succeeded in the slightest of fashion. Whilst he was dead in front of the stump, with line and impact, it marginally missed the leg-stump going over it as Blackwood’s review saved him from walking back to the hut for a wrong decision. His knowledge and precedence over the rules saved him to play another big role in the Windies batting resurrection.
