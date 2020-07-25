Steve Bucknor’s seven mistakes in Sydney Test was unbelievable and indigestible, lambasts Irfan Pathan

After Bucknor came out and admitted his mistakes in the Sydney Test, Irfan Pathan has lambasted the Caribbean umpire for his seven mistakes, calling it ‘unbelievable and indigestible.’ The all-rounder also revealed that the decisions did not just affect the team but also affected the expecting fans.

Whilst the Sydney Test made the headline for the infamous Monkeygate incident between Andrew Symonds and Harbhajan Singh, it was also widely known for Steve Bucknor robbing the Indian team a Test win in Australia. During the second Test between the two sides in the 2008 series, the Windies umpire denied India two chances to dismiss the Australian all-rounder, which helped Symonds reach an unbeaten 162.

In India’s second innings, Bucknor was once again in the scheme of things, ruling Rahul Dravid out when the ball brushed off his pad to the wicketkeeper. Irfan Pathan, who was part of the squad but was not the playing XI, lambasted the Windies umpire’s mistakes as ‘unbelievable and indigestible.’

“We’ve to think, ‘OK. These things happen, and we’ve to move forward’. But seven mistakes? Are you kidding me? That was unbelievable and indigestible for us,” Pathan said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports, reported Hindustan Times.

“It was not just frustration. For the first time, I saw Indian cricketers were angry. Fans had only one thing in mind – that they [umpires] were doing it purposely. Obviously, as a cricketer, we can’t think like that,” he added.

However, while not being critical of the other umpires, the former Indian all-rounder put down India’s loss in Sydney to the former umpire, who Pathan argued gave as many as seven wrong decisions. Ultimately, it was Symonds’ knock was the difference between a win and loss for the visiting Indian side, who fell short of the target by 122 runs.

“As a cricketer, we’re used to getting bad decisions, sometimes in our bowling, sometimes in our batting. And we get frustrated by that and then we forget about it. But this Sydney Test match, it was not just one mistake. There were about seven mistakes that cost us the game. There were mistakes where Andrew Symonds was playing, and he got out nearly, I remember, three times, and the umpire didn’t give him out.”