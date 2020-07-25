IPL 2020 bigger than other editions because it is for the nation, states Gautam Gambhir

Today at 5:59 PM
Ahead of the 2020 edition of the IPL in UAE, Gautam Gambhir has stated that this edition of the tournament is bigger than the others because it is for the nation, after the COVID-19 break. He also admitted that the UAE is a great venue to play cricket, with IPL going to change Indian people’s mood.
This week, finally after weeks of debate and discussion, IPL’s Chairman Birjesh Patel confirmed that the 2020 edition of the IPL would be played starting September 19 with the final reportedly scheduled on November 8.
Former Indian opener and a stalwart of the IPL, Gautam Gambhir has stated that the current edition of the tournament would be bigger than the others, purely because it is for the nation. On top of that, the former KKR skipper suggested that it wouldn’t matter a lot on which franchise wins or which players scores as long as there is IPL action.
"It's not about which franchise wins or which player scores runs or which guy takes a wicket, its simply changing the mood of the nation. So this IPL probably will be bigger than the rest of the IPLs because I think this is for the nation."
Joining in the bandwagon, Gambhir also credited the UAE for its infrastructural facilities, calling it a ‘great venue’ to play cricket. Another BCCI functionary, according to Times of India reportedly informed the publication that BCCI is in touch with the likes of Emirates and Etihad for flying out in August, with the tournament set to start in September.
"It does not matter where it goes but if it (IPL) goes to UAE it's a great venue to play cricket in any format and plus most importantly I think it's going to change the mood of the nation as well.”
