If UAE government allows, we can have crowd in the IPL, reveals Brijesh Patel

IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel has stated that if the UAE government allows them to do so, the 13th season of the IPL will have fans on the stands. The former Indian batsman has also added that advertising agencies are looking forward to the season and all stakeholders are now happy about it.

The Indian Premier League caravan will move to the Emirates for the second time in the history, as the Covid-19 situation in India has shut the door for the BCCI to host the league in India. While the logistical challenges are massive to overcome in its own way, there is a glimmer of hope that audiences will be allowed to watch the IPL matches if the UAE government clears the deck.

“We will seek the advice of the UAE government if we can have any crowds,” Patel said, reported Hindustan Times.

There have been discussions around the cold market due to the pandemic may work against broadcaster’s demands but Patel doesn’t buy that idea. The IPL Chairman is confident that the stakeholders are pretty happy regarding the IPL in the UAE this year and advertisers will flock in irrespective of that.

“Everyone is excited about IPL. Even the advertising agencies are looking forward to it. I am sure there will be enough people to advertise. All the stakeholders are happy,” the former India batsman said.