England vs West Indies | Predictions for Day 3 of third Test at Old Trafford

After the end of Day 2 at Old Trafford, England have tightened the grip around the third Test and put the right foot forward in regaining the Wisden Trophy. There is a mini hurdle to pass in the process and if weather permits, Joe Root would perhaps be looking at the trophy to secure it back.

Weather report

Well, never bet on English weather. The second day of the ongoing third Test was slated to be wasted completely to the usual English weather but the cloudy conditions didn’t break the dam even for a second as we had a full day. The third day is expected to do the same thing but as per Accuweather, there is a chance of intermittent rain in the afternoon, possibly in the post-lunch session. We can only keep our fingers crossed though.

Pitch report

The Old Trafford wicket stayed true to its nature, with the bounce as usual, but batsmen had all the fun. The lack of cracks, with eastward wind directions, resulted in batting from pavilion end being easier than the other way around. The way Stuart Broad batted, it is fair to expect the wicket to have the same behaviour on the third day but the cloudy conditions might bring the pacers into play even more than Day 2.

Key Batsman

West Indies - Jason Holder

The West Indies skipper is unbeaten on 24 and even though the side has been struggling at 137/6, being 232 runs behind of the hosts’ first-innings total, you can bank on him to help Windies at least avoid the follow-on mark. Holder might be an impressive bowler in his own right, the just-displaced No.1 all-rounder is mighty impressive with the bat as well and a master of blunting the old ball in a solid manner. 1XBet feels Holder has a big role to play on the third day and there is no reason to feel why he can’t.

Key Bowler

England - Stuart Broad:

“Never drop Stuart Broad again” - This is going to be some sort of truism among English cricket fans for the kind of impact he had on the Day 2 of the proceedings. If his 45-ball 62-run cameo was not enough, Broad did enough with the ball to ensure England held the advantage. His in-duckers were coming in sharply and most importantly, it was England’s biggest weapon today. Bank on him to do that once again as Windies look to save the last four wickets.

1XBet Predictions

1XBet is predicting Holder and Blackwood will be adding another 20 runs for the seventh wicket, with the next wicket falling after 157. That is something very interesting and we can surely bet on that to come good.