England vs West Indies | Predictions for Day 2 for third Test at Old Trafford

What a mixed bag day cricket it was! Staying true to the fundamentals of red-ball values, Windies tried to dominate right from the outset, but England made a fantastic return on the back of a Pope-Buttler partnership towards the best. Now it seems like we are in for a long haul in Old Trafford.

Weather report

Even though Old Trafford has a bad reputation of creating a dampener all the while, surprisingly we had a full day of Test cricket on Day of the final Wisden Trophy Test match but hold your beer. We might not have the same on the second day with rain forecast for the entire day in patches. Although it seems like we will have some action today, thunderstorms in the afternoon might make us revisit the first day of the Southampton Test. In one word, it is not promising.

Pitch report

It was a deck that was borderline Australian. Even though few overs of the game saw the ball moving in sharply, mostly by Kemar Roach, that declined pretty first under the sun. It came to a point Roston Chase became the force to be reckoned with to facilitate for the lack of impact by Shannon Gabriel. The wicket would further deteriorate, making the spinners an important component in the game.

Key Batsman

Ollie Pope

Pope is unbeaten just nine runs shy of his century with England 258 for 4 and there is no reason to believe that he won’t continue the same run further. After being quiet for the first two matches of the series, Pope, who scored an unbeaten century and a fifty against South Africa, is batting with full of cushion and seems like he would dig in for a long long time.

Key Bowler

Kemar Roach

He was just breathing fire, wasn't he? His first three spells were the fundamental beauty of what Kemar Roach can do with the ball and the way he made English batsmen huff and puff on their crease made for an enterprising watch. With England four down now, they are pretty much done with their batting beyond this partnership

The way Pope batted in the first innings was one of a confident individual who is ready to give his all. Comparisons with Ian Bell surfaced online and in the truest sense, it might happen with Pope doing some Bell things