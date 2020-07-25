Cricket South Africa starts plans to tackle racism with project Social Justice and Nation Building

After the series of events that transpired following Lungi Ngidi’s statements, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has initiated plans to tackle racism with project Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN). Jacques Faul further added that there would be an inclusive environment devoid of any sort of racism.

Following a month-long discussion over the proceedings in South Africa over racism, with Lungi Ngidi initiating the discussion, Cricket South Africa have announced their plans to tackle the problem with their new project Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN). After Ngidi’s words, as many as thirty players walked to support the right-handed pacer, including Graeme Smith, Faf du Plessis and Makhaya Ntini.

"The national outcry by cricket fans, the greater South African public and broad stakeholder groups could not be ignored," CSA said in a statement on Friday.

CSA’s board chairman Chris Nenazi revealed that the new project initiated by CSA would enjoin all of them to embrace a more inclusive cricketing society. The cricketing board also planned to set up a ‘Transformation Ombudsman,’ who would take care of all the independent complaints of both the cricket players and the fans.

"We are sorry that our cricket players had to endure the emotional hardships that they did; subjugated by their peers along racial lines under our new democracy that enjoined us to embrace reconciliation and inclusivity," said CSA Board Chairman Chris Nenzani.

"SJN is the first-of-its-kind project meant to rid cricket of apartheid racial discrimination. This is a very important project that all stakeholders must make sure succeeds for the future sustainability of cricket. We are determined to pull out all stops to ensure that healing takes place for those who have been wronged, and that perpetrators are exposed, sanctioned, and isolated,” he concluded.

South Africa has been one of the long-standing countries in the history of the game to have had episodes in racism, on and off the pitch. However, the acting CSA’s CEO Jacques Faul stated that the board will take every necessary action to eliminate any form of the difference to promote a more inclusive environment.

“We commit that never again shall we be found wanting and will consolidate our efforts to assure an inclusive cricket environment, free of any discrimination, racism or any other ill that negate the gains of the democracy that we fought so hard for."