After self-isolation, Sourav Ganguly tests negative for COVID-19

While his brother and CAB Secretary Snehasish Ganguly is recovering from the Covid-19 infection, Sourav Ganguly has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The former India captain has been in home quarantine for more than a week after his elder brother had tested positive.
Kolkata has been one of the worst-affected states in India due to the novel Coronavirus, even infecting the Ganguly family. After Snehasish's family— wife, mother-in-law, father-in-law along with their domestic help -- had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 20 at their Mominpur residence, the elder Ganguly moved to their traditional Behala residence where Sourav Ganguly stay with her ailing mother and family.
Although Snehasish escaped the infection, he was prone to the disease for travelling to their ancestral factory on an everyday basis, as Ganguly told in an interview with India Today, it soon caught up with him and he was moved to the hospital. After that, Sourav instantly went into home Quarantine and as a precautionary measure, he sent his samples for testing.
"He (Ganguly) is living with his ailing mother and family, so as a precautionary measure he took the test voluntarily and the report came negative on Friday evening," a source close to the BCCI president told PTI.
Taking about Snehahish, the source added, "He (Ganguly) is living with his ailing mother and family, so as a precautionary measure he took the test voluntarily and the report came negative on Friday evening.”
