VIDEO | West Indies finally find the 'Roach' way to send Ben Stokes packing

Only after Rahkeem Cornwall was introduced into the attack, Stokes had a few jitters with the Windies offie’s turners yet remained unperturbed on the crease, batting on 16 off 37 deliveries. On the back of the pressure applied by Cornwall, Roach tried to bounce Stokes off with a steep riser only for the all-rounder to smash it to the boundary and give the bowler a look. Hanging in deep on his crease after the short delivery, the 32-year-old pacer delivered a stunning delivery which pitched outside the off to make its way inroads to the middle stump.