VIDEO | West Indies finally find the 'Roach' way to send Ben Stokes packing
Today at 7:28 PM
After facing the wrath of Ben Stokes in the second Test at Old Trafford, where he scored a 356-ball 176 and a 57-ball 78, West Indies finally dialled in Kemar Roach’s number to dismiss the English all-rounder. Roach, himself coming off a bad patch of form finally found himself in the right groove.
Ahead of the third Test in Manchester, all eyes were fixed on Shannon Gabriel to let the ball do the talking. However, Windies’ plans changed dramatically after Kemar Roach picked himself off a bad patch of form, accounting early in the innings for Dominic Sibley. And as they say one brings the other and luckily for Windies, it was in the bowling front and not with the bat. Until the 34th over of the innings, Stokes managed to etch another impressive partnership with the Surrey man Rory Burns.
Only after Rahkeem Cornwall was introduced into the attack, Stokes had a few jitters with the Windies offie’s turners yet remained unperturbed on the crease, batting on 16 off 37 deliveries. On the back of the pressure applied by Cornwall, Roach tried to bounce Stokes off with a steep riser only for the all-rounder to smash it to the boundary and give the bowler a look. Hanging in deep on his crease after the short delivery, the 32-year-old pacer delivered a stunning delivery which pitched outside the off to make its way inroads to the middle stump.
Unaware by the late swinging delivery, Roach beat Stokes’ inside edge to rattle the timber and give him a thumping send-off. 254 runs later, the visitors finally found a way to hit the all-rounder’s stumps bullseye. Shocked by the dismissal, Stokes was seen having a closer look at the pitch before trudging off disappointed back to the dressing room batting at an experimental position of No.4. By the looks of it and rightly so, the Windies playing eleven were celebrating in the wildest of fashion following Stokes' dismissal.
