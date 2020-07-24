VIDEO | Rahkeem Cornwall's stunning reflex catch at first slip leaves Roston Chase stoked
After a miserable outing at Old Trafford, Rory Burns remained determined to change the result in the third Test against Roston Chase. However, history staggeringly repeated itself once again in Manchester, with Chase dismissing his bunny ‘Burns’ on the back of Cornwall’s stunning reflex.
Rahkeem Cornwall’s off-spinners have been the biggest talk of the town after he was picked in the playing XI against England in the third Test at Manchester. All eyes were fixated when he walked out to bowl against England and starting from his very first delivery, he made an impact on the proceedings with turners. Coming into this series, Cornwall had talked incessantly about how he has worked on his fielding with a lot of hours in the pre-match training.
Whilst the match was evenly poised following Ben Stokes’ wicket, Chase was given the task of dismissing the Surrey man Rory Burns, who started to have a blooming presence on the proceedings at OT. After playing out the initial tough phase, Burns continued to impress one and all with his uncanny technique tackling all the challenges posed by the Windies bowlers. However, everything has to come to an end and Burns’ stay too came to an end in a rather fantastic fashion.
After being troubled incessantly by Chase’s gentle spinners, the English southpaw finally gave in, edging one off the offie’s delivery to the slip. But when he looked back, there was the gigantic presence of Cornwall, who in stunning fashion completed a reflex attempt with his right hand to grab the ball and send the opener packing. Whilst it left Burns completely in tatters, it left the West Indies all-rounder Chase stoked and pumped up.
