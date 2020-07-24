VIDEO | Kemar Roach copies Stuart Broad's ‘celebrappeal’ in an agressive manner following Sibley dismissal

West Indies’ skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl first in overcast conditions at Old Trafford in Manchester. Whilst there were doubts over the Windies’ pacer Shannon Gabriel’s fitness ahead of the clash, Holder confirmed the tall pacer’s place in the playing XI. However, it was not Gabriel who delivered the first blow for the visitors as fellow pacer Kemar Roach decided to unleash an in-swinger catching Dom Sibley off-guard.

Sibley was nicely set up in front of his stumps by Roach, who delivered two balls well outside off the right-hander’s off stumps into the eight or ninth stump channel before thundering one back into Sibley. The banana swinger, delivered wide of the crease by Roach caught the right-hander packing, with the ball hitting the stumps right in front.

However, away from Sibley’s disappointment, it was the 32-year-old who delivered a scathing celebrappeal, one that has found its home in England’s cricketing books after Stuart Broad's celebration against Ireland. The pacer, even before the umpire raised his hands, was busy celebrating with the rest of his team before unleashing a ferocious roar with skipper Holder after returning to his familiar form. It left England in a bit of mess, at 1-1 after the end of the very first over of the crucial fixture against the Windies in Manchester.