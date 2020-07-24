Sachin, Shastri and Fletcher helped me improve my technique post-England tour in 2014, admits Virat Kohli

Ever since the troubled England tour in 2014, Kohli has admitted that the trio of Ravi Shastri, Duncan Fletcher and Sachin Tendulkar helped him improve his batting technique. It was Sachin who helped him with his hip position while Shastri and Fletched worked closely on his stance following 2014.

Whilst his average against England in the longest format might be 49.06 but it was never the same story when Virat Kohli faced the English attack in 2014. In 2014, the Delhi batsman averaged a paltry 13.40, behind the likes of Ravindra Jadeja with his technique well deciphered by the English bowling attack. James Anderson was a constant menace for Kohli, which led him to an overhaul in his shape and technique.

Following the dismal show against England in 2014, Kohli recalled how a series of chat during net sessions with Sachin Tendulkar helped him change his technique, in terms of his hip movement. Following that, the right-handed batsman added that he realised the importance of a big-stride against pacers, which helped him against Australia.

"I came back from England and spoke to Sachin Paaji and had a few sessions with him in Mumbai. I told him that I am working on my hip position. He made me realise the importance of big stride, a forward press against fast bowlers. The moment I started doing that with my hip alignment, things started falling in place nicely and then the Australia tour happened," Kohli told Agarwal in the show 'Open Nets with Mayank'.

"One thing stood out, right hip opens or closes too much you now you are in trouble. Keep that hip position nice and side-on and balanced so that you can play through both off side and leg side with equal control is very very important," he said.

On the other hand, India’s then team director Ravi Shastri suggested the youngster take his stance outside the crease, which helped Kohli control his shots every time. After the lean patch against England in 2014, Kohli’s average saw a gigantic rise post-2016, where he was always on the north side of 55 every year.

"He (Shastri) told me one thing, to stand outside the crease. He explained the mindset behind it. 'You should be in control of the space you are playing in and not giving opportunities to the bowler to get you out.’ So I started practising that the same year and results were unbelievable,” he added.

Kohli also credited the former Indian coach Duncan Fletcher, whose amazing understanding of the game, helped him improve his technique. After developing one of his trademark forward press, the English coach had doubts over his ability to play short deliveries, which was of trouble for Kohli during his initial days. This conversation opened up Kohli’s thinking from whereon, he started working closely on his technique.

"I made my stance bigger after a conversation with Duncan Fletcher, who has amazing understanding of the game. He only asked one question, 'Will I be able to play the short ball with a forward press and that base (widened stance)'. I said I can."