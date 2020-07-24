Reports | IPL GC meet to keep broadcaster’s demands in focus 

According to the latest reports, the next IPL Governing Council meeting will have the broadcaster’s demands, due to the venue shift to Dubai, as its top agenda. Besides that, the IPL GC meeting would also discuss the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the BCCI to keep the COVID-19 scare in check.

As the ICC announced that the 2020 edition of the Men’s T20 World Cup was officially called off for this year, the BCCI declared that they would go ahead with staging the IPL. The thirteenth edition of the marquee T20 league was originally scheduled to begin on March 29 but was indefinitely postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the IPL GC holding a meeting soon to discuss on important matters, it was reportedly known that one of the top agendas was to deliberate the demands of the broadcaster. Besides, all the IPL franchises are awaiting the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) from the BCCI in order to control the COVID-19 spread. Meanwhile, the BCCI has also been rigorously organising to stage the cash-rich event in the UAE, instead of in India where cases are sky-high, provided the Indian government gives a go-ahead to it.

"There will be three [aforementioned] principal points on the agenda and that will primarily be discussed as and when the GC meets," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The source also reportedly added that the IPL 2020 won’t be a curtailed event and the BCCI would like to deliver a full-fledged, albeit delayed, season. The thirteenth edition of the biggest T20 league in the world could span from 44 to 48 days according to the scheduling of double headers.

"As far as I know, they are not curtailing the tournament. We will have all the 60 matches in the old format where teams play 14 games," a senior official of one of the popular franchise said.

"The teams that will be stationed in Dubai can practice at the ICC Academy by paying a fee," the senior official aded.

"The hotels where we book rooms, the floors that will have our team members will be a sanitized areas and that will be done in consultation with hotel authorities," a franchise official implicated.

Broadcaster Star Sports, who paid Rs 16,347 crore for the IPL deal, would have their say in the span of the tournament and the timing of the night fixtures. Moreover, the broadcasters reportedly want the double-headers to not exceed more than seven days.