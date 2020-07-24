MS Dhoni has left door open for comeback, believes Dean Jones

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones is of the belief that MS Dhoni, who last donned the India jersey in July last year, has left a door open for his comeback with the IPL happening this year. After a long delay, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans will get to watch CSK skipper MS Dhoni in the IPL.

The last memory of MS Dhoni, donning the Team India jersey, is from the 2019 World Cup semifinal game against New Zealand. Chasing 240, India lost the game by 18 runs even as Ravindra Jadeja (77 off 59) and Dhoni(50 off 72) put up a fight against Kane Williamson and co. After Dhoni’s dismissal, effected by a direct throw by Martin Guptill, in the 49th over, India’s hopes for the World Cup was over. Ever since India’s 2019 World Cup exit, former captain Dhoni never made a comeback to the Indian setup. Earlier this year, the BCCI excluded Dhoni from their list of annually contracted players because of his sixth-month absence leading to January.

However, with the IPL starting on September 19, Dhoni will be seen leading the Chennai Super Kings. And in the wake of the IPL now set to happen, cricketer-turned-commentator Dean Jones stated that it would be Dhoni’s only chance to make the cut for the Indian team. Jones further added that Dhoni’s finisher role is much needed in the Indian limited-overs setup.

"At the moment it looks like the Indian selectors are going with Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. If Dhoni has a wonderful IPL then he's away, but if he doesn't do well in the next IPL then perhaps his door is definitely shut. But, he's left the door open. This break might be fantastic for him. He has had a really good break and if he wants to come back out of this - trust me as you get older it gets more difficult to come back from a break." Jones told TimesofIndia.com.

"He (MS Dhoni) is an absolute superstar. He is a 'great'. So, I have always felt, with the greats, to tend to let them do what they want to do, but at the moment they are leaning towards KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. But, India' biggest problem is still a finisher. Who is your finisher? Hardik Pandya - yes. Just comes down to your balance - who's hot and who's not." Jones added.

With the T20 World Cup being called off, Dhoni’s chance to appear in another World Cup seems meek. However, with India's tour of Australia starting this October, with a three-match T20I series, Dhoni could make the cut. The T20I series is to be followed by four Tests and three ODIs.