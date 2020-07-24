IPL 2020 | Would be surprised if this IPL is not the most watched ever, feels Ness Wadia

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia has stated that the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has the potential to be the most-watched IPL ever. Wadia has also added that every player should be tested almost every day in the Emirates to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the league.

IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel has confirmed that Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will play host to the 51-day Indian Premier League, slated to begin on September 19. While an official confirmation from the Union Government is awaited, it seems like the BCCI has already obtained permission in a personal capacity.

In the wake of this exciting news that has sent the entire country to a tizzy, there have been logistical challenges for the board and franchises while some tough business decisions need to be taken for the broadcasters as well. But Wadia sounded positive saying this edition might become the most-watched IPL and it only business sense that the sponsors come forward.

"I would be surprised if this IPL is not the most-watched ever. I am talking worldwide and not only India. Therefore, the benefit to sponsors would be tremendous and I am sure they (sponsors) will see it that way. The benefit to them will be more than previous editions considering more people will tune in to watch fresh live sport,” Wadia told PTI.

While teams are now awaiting the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) from the BCCI, which will finalise the logistics in the IPL Governing Council meeting next week, there have been discussions around creating a bio-secure bubble, in line with ECB. However, Wadia understands the challenge of replicating that but stated that a test on a regular basis would do a world of good for the players.

"Strict safety protocols have to be put in place both for off-field and on-field activities to make the IPL safe and successful. They should not be compromised at all. I would want as much testing as possible and preferably daily. If I was a cricketer, I would be very happy in getting myself tested every day. There is no harm in it," he added.

"Bio-secure is something that should be very seriously considered but don't know if it can be implemented in an eight-team tournament. We are waiting for the SOPs from the BCCI. UAE also has a very high testing rate (472,575 per million) and they have all the technology at their disposal. The BCCI will need the help of the local government in ensuring adequate testing is done," Wadia said.