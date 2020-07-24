Following Saba Karim resignation, BCCI invites application for GM Game Development

On July 19, the reports of Saba Karim resigning from his role as BCCI's general manager (Cricket Operations) emerged, which made him the fourth senior official to leave the BCCI since Sourav Ganguly took over as the president. Rahul Johri (Chief Executive Officer), Santosh Rangnekar (chief financial officer) and Tufan Ghosh (National Cricket Academy chief operating officer) had resigned from their positions before Karim, with none of the roles having been filled yet.