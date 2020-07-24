Following Saba Karim resignation, BCCI invites application for GM Game Development

Today at 8:51 PM
The BCCI has invited applications for General Manager in Game Development following the resignation of Saba Karim as overall in-charge of cricket operations. The Game Development chief post was last held by Ratnakar Shetty, who retired in March 2018, and was then replaced by Cricket Operations.
On July 19, the reports of Saba Karim resigning from his role as BCCI's general manager (Cricket Operations) emerged, which made him the fourth senior official to leave the BCCI since Sourav Ganguly took over as the president. Rahul Johri (Chief Executive Officer), Santosh Rangnekar (chief financial officer) and Tufan Ghosh (National Cricket Academy chief operating officer) had resigned from their positions before Karim, with none of the roles having been filled yet.
However, the BCCI has invited job applications for the post of General Manager - Game Development - following Saba Karim's resignation as overall in-charge of cricket operations. The application deadline is set as August 7. Karim was in charge of the same for the last two and a half years, ensuring smooth conduct of the largest domestic competition in the world.
As per the advertisement on the BCCI website, GM Game Development will be responsible for determining and monitoring "the match playing regulations, standards of venues, including pitches and outfields" besides "administration of the Domestic Tours Program".
