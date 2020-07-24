AB de Villiers was in South Africa’s World T20 plans, confirms Quinton de Kock

South Africa’s newly-appointed limited-overs skipper Quinton de Kock has given clarity on one of the biggest ongoing sagas in the world of cricket and has confirmed that veteran batsman AB de Villiers, who quit international cricket in 2018, was, in fact, in line to play the now-postponed 2020 World T20 that was scheduled to take place in Australia later this year. After retiring from international cricket in 2018, de Villiers continued to play T20 franchise competitions, but then, out of the blue, threw his name into the hat for the 50-over World Cup in 2019, only to see his request to make a comeback rejected by Cricket South Africa (CSA).