Reports | Chepauk to return with 42,000 capacity in 2021

A TNCA source has confirmed that the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, which has had multiple stands closed due to legal tussles, will not only return with all stands open but will also oversee an increase in capacity. The TNCA are planning to increase Chepauk’s capacity from 36,000 to 42,000.

While Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the second-most successful side in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), there has, however, been an oddity in all the home games they have played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, something that, in particular, stood out to the television viewers. Three of the stands at the stadium - stands I, J and K - stood closed since their construction in 2011, due to legal tussles with the environmental authorities, often giving away the impression that the ground is ‘half empty’, but while that issue has now been solved, there seems to be more good news coming in the way of all the fans in Chennai.

According to a top TNCA source, aside from reopening all stands, the association are also looking at increasing the capacity of the stadium from 36,000 to 42,000 and are aiming to complete the work on the same by 2021, prior to the England series. The news was also confirmed by TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy.

"For a long time, the three stands --- I, J and K --- used to stay closed due to a stand-off with the environmental authorities and that led to a decrease of capacity to 24,000. But now, we have got the clearance to open the stands and following the reconstruction, a full Chepauk will effectively mean an 18,000 increase in capacity," a top TNCA source told TOI.

"We hope to finish the renovation work by the beginning of 2021 so that we can be ready for a full-house for a Test match against England in February-March next year," TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy said.

Ramasaamy, the secretary of TNCA, added that the association were hoping to start work on the renovation post the original IPL date, but admitted that work had to be stalled due to the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic. The secretary, however, confirmed that the association are hoping to complete the renovation three to four months after getting the corporation permission.

"It will mean an increase in revenue...We wanted to start the work soon after the IPL this year but the coronavirus pandemic brought everything to a standstill. However, the opportunity has again presented itself and we don't want to let it go. We hope to get the work done in three-four months from the time we get the permission from the corporation.”

It is believed that the TNCA, prior to the 2011 World Cup, were planning to rope in London-based contractors Hopkins Architects to build 12 new stands, but they were not able to execute the same due to their inability to get the necessary permissions from the Madras Cricket Club (MCC) to take down the old structure that was built in 1846. Ramasaamy, however, confirmed that, this time around, the association have reached an amicable agreement with MCC to bring down the old structure and added that TNCA will be announcing the dates and starting the renovation work in no time.

"The MCC has been quite co-operative so far and we have reached a mutually beneficial agreement to bring down their structure. During the renovation work, the TNCA office and MCC club house and office which are at the pavilion end will have to be shifted temporarily. We are in the process of finalising everything and will announce the dates soon when work can commence.”