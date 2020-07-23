IPL should give more opportunities to Indian coaches, suggests Mohammad Azharuddin

The Indian Premier League, since its inception in 2008, has had a lot of foreign hirings and not just in the form of players but the coaching staff as well. When Rajasthan Royals lifted the IPL trophy in 2008, Shane Warne was both the captain and coach of the side. It was under Stephen Fleming’s coaching that Chennai Super Kings lifted their first title in 2010 and their latest one in 2018. The trend of foreign coaches continued in the IPL but former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin stated that he wants IPL teams to hire Indians coaches in their support staff since it’s an Indian League.