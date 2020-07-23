ENG vs WI | Jofra Archer recalled to join 14-man England squad ahead of decider

However, on Tuesday, Archer was cleared to join the England camp as he returned negative results for both COVID-19 tests. As Cricinfo reported, Archer was placed under quarantine at Old Trafford for the entire span of the 2nd Test and then underwent the tests. On Thursday, Archer was reinstated in England's 14-man squad for their series decider against the West Indies, starting on Friday, July 24. Archer had earlier said that he might drop out of the series decider as he received racist abuse after breaching the board’s regulations.