ENG vs WI | Jofra Archer recalled to join 14-man England squad ahead of decider
Today at 7:52 PM
Fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was suspended ahead of the 2nd Test, has been reinstated into England’s 14-man squad ahead of the 3rd Test in Manchester. The 25-year-old faced the axe ahead of the 2nd Test as he broke ECB’s biosecurity protocols by travelling to his home in Brighton.
The ongoing three-match Test series between England and West Indies, which is currently levelled 1-1, marked the resumption of international cricket amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Archer, who bagged three wickets in the Southampton Test, faced the axe ahead of the 2nd Test at Old Trafford after he breached ECB’s ECB’s biosecure protocols by independently travelling to Brighton.
However, on Tuesday, Archer was cleared to join the England camp as he returned negative results for both COVID-19 tests. As Cricinfo reported, Archer was placed under quarantine at Old Trafford for the entire span of the 2nd Test and then underwent the tests. On Thursday, Archer was reinstated in England's 14-man squad for their series decider against the West Indies, starting on Friday, July 24. Archer had earlier said that he might drop out of the series decider as he received racist abuse after breaching the board’s regulations.
"I need to be 100 percent mentally right so that I can throw myself into my cricket this week. If I play and don't bowl 90 miles an hour it's going to be news. If I don't bowl 90 miles per hour for long enough it's going to be news," Archer wrote in his Daily Mail column published Wednesday.
However, as BBC reported, Archer was incorporated into England’s squad ahead of Friday's encounter at Old Trafford.
England 14-man squad:Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.